Patriots Rumors: New England Discussing Possible Isaiah Wynn Trade

The New England Patriots could move on from a starting offensive lineman before the regular season begins.

The Patriots have engaged in trade talks involving tackle Isaiah Wynn, according to a report Monday from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“New England’s really tight to the cap, and my sense is they’d like to use a surplus they might have at one position or another to alleviate that and maybe pick up a draft pick or two,” Breer wrote in his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column. “The one guy I know definitively that they’ve talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018. Wynn, though, is on a $10.4 million fifth-year option, which has made it tough to move a guy who, four years after he was drafted, is still seen as a tackle/guard tweener.”

This has been a tumultuous offseason for Wynn. The 26-year-old skipped the voluntary portion of the Patriots’ offseason program, underwent a position change during mandatory minicamp and now has missed the last week-plus with an undisclosed injury.

The Patriots opted to flip Wynn from left tackle to right tackle and Trent Brown from right to left this offseason, and Wynn hasn’t looked like a natural fit in his new spot, which he’d never played in the NFL or college.

Fourth-year pro Yodny Cajuste has played well opposite Brown in Wynn’s absence. Starting right guard Mike Onwenu also has extensive experience at right tackle and started there in last Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Trading Wynn would wipe his entire $10.4 million salary off of the Patriots’ salary cap. But, as Breer noted, his lack of prototypical tackle size, coupled with his current injury, could make finding a trade partner difficult.