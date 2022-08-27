Patriots Running Back Carted Off After Suffering Leg Injury In Raiders Game

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL teams dread the possibility of key players suffering injuries during preseason games. That’s exactly what happened to the Patriots on Friday night.

Running back Ty Montgomery left New England’s preseason matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an apparent right leg injury during the first quarter. The versatile back was helped off the field before being carted to the locker room.

You can click here to watch a video of Montgomery being carted off.

Montgomery, signed during the offseason, was having an impressive training camp with the Patriots. By far the most productive receiving back during practices, the 29-year-old appeared locked into a roster spot.

If Montgomery is forced to miss the start of the regular season, a roster spot seemingly would open up for J.J. Taylor and/or rookie Kevin Harris.

We’ll update you on Montgomery’s status as more information becomes available.

NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.