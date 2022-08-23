Patriots Rumors: New Details On Isaiah Wynn Trade Conversations

The Patriots apparently are eager to ship Isaiah Wynn out of time.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Monday morning reported that New England recently has been having conversations with other teams about trading the fifth-year offensive tackle. Wynn, due $10.4 million in 2022, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has been the subject of trade speculation since skipping voluntary offseason workouts in the spring.
Later Monday, Breer offered more insight into the situation during an NBC Sports Boston appearance. He revealed that the Patriots have been initiating the trade talks with teams, rather than the other way around.
“My understanding is the Patriots brought his name up to other teams and not the other way around,” Breer said. “I think it’s gonna be tough to find somebody who’s willing to take a lump sum, $10.4 million dollars, there aren’t a lot of teams that have that much room to play with right now. And then, what certain capital are you giving up for a guy who you don’t have signed past this year?
“I think if (the Patriots) were going to get rid of Isaiah Wynn, it would be pretty much a straight salary dump that would give them, again, that sort of space that they usually want to have to churn their roster in-season.”
Breer added: “It sort of seems like, guys, he’s slowly being moved off the roster.”
Wynn had been limited or inactive for two weeks until returning to the practice field Monday in Las Vegas. He reportedly resumed taking first-team reps at right tackle.
With Wynn out, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron and Mike Onwenu all saw time at right tackle with the Patriots’ first-team offense. Should New England eventually move on from Wynn, it’s unclear who would be tabbed as his primary replacement.
The Patriots will conduct joint practices with the Raiders on Tuesday and Wednesday before facing Las Vegas on Friday in a preseason matchup. Wynn thus far has not appeared in a preseason game.
