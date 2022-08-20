Patriots Trade Rumors: Receiver-Needy Teams Calling New England

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots currently have one of the deeper receiver rooms in the NFL. Other teams apparently are desperate to upgrade at wideout before the start of the season.

Is there a deal to be made?

That remains to be seen. Nelson Agholor has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason but reportedly is unlikely to be dealt. Interestingly, the speculation pendulum recently has swung in the direction of Kendrick Bourne, who had a rough week of practice before being a surprise inactive for Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Bourne has followed up an impressive first season in New England with a disappointingly quiet training camp.

With that in mind, Phil Perry offered this nugget Friday evening during NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots-Panthers coverage:

“I know teams have been calling the Patriots,” Perry said. “Receiver-needy teams have been calling the Patriots about potentially making a deal.”

Obviously, that doesn’t mean the Patriots are about to trade one of their wide receivers. But if he can good value in a deal, Bill Belichick might have to think about it.