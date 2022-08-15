Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Multiple Key Players Missing From Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots opened Week 4 of training camp with a relatively long absence list.

Isaiah Wynn missed Monday’s practice along with fellow offensive linemen Justin Herron, Bill Murray and Andrew Stueber. Wynn was limited last Monday but was absent Tuesday and didn’t play in Thursday’s preseason loss to the New York Giants. It’s unclear what injury he’s dealing with, if any.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler also wasn’t spotted Monday despite playing against the Giants. It’s unclear whether he suffered an injury in the preseason opener. Herron did leave late in the game with an apparent leg injury but jogged off the field under his own power.

Here’s the full Patriots absence list:

OT Andrew Stueber

OT Isaiah Wynn

OT Justin Herron

OL Bill Murray

S Cody Davis

CB Malcolm Butler

CB Joejuan Williams

Stueber, a seventh-round draft pick, hasn’t practiced all summer and reportedly could miss his entire rookie season.

The Patriots will hold joint practices with the Panthers on Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting Carolina for a preseason matchup Friday night.