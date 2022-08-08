Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Key Starter Returns To Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — After missing back-to-back practices, Matthew Judon was back on the field Monday for the New England Patriots.

And he wasn’t the only player who returned after multiple absences. Tight end Dalton Keene and rookie offensive lineman Chasen Hines also were present, with the former doing so after multiple absences last week and the latter making his practice debut in New England. Keene was limited, however.

Safety Jabrill Peppers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson also practiced after being out of uniform for Friday’s in-stadium session. The same goes for linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who suffered a leg injury last Thursday.

Overall, the Patriots on Monday enjoyed their best attendance since the start of training camp.

Here’s the full absence list:

OT Andrew Stueber

RB James White

That’s it. Neither Stueber nor White have appeared during a training camp practice. White still is working his way back from last season’s major hip injury; Stueber’s injury status is unclear.