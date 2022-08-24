Patriots Joint Practice Attendance: Absence List For Day 2 With Raiders

NESN Logo Sign In

HENDERSON, Nev. — There were no attendance surprises for the Patriots on Wednesday.

New England had three players missing for its second joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders: linebacker Harvey Langi and receivers Tyquan Thornton and Kristian Wilkerson.

Langi’s injury situation is unknown, whereas Thornton and Wilkerson stayed in New England this week while nursing a fractured clavicle and concussion, respectively.

Linebacker Ronnie Perkins was absent for Tuesday’s practice and later was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Similarly, rookie offensive tackle Andrew Stueber, who hadn’t practiced all summer, was placed on the NFI/reserve list. Both players’ injury situations are unclear.

The Patriots and Raiders will enjoy an off day Thursday before facing each other Friday night in a preseason matchup.

