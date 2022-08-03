Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Two Key Defenders Among Absences

The Patriots were back in shells

FOXBORO, Mass. — After two days of strong attendance at padded training camp practices, the Patriots took a step back Wednesday.

With players in shells rather than pads, cornerback Malcolm Butler and Jabrill Peppers joined the absence list. In better news, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer returned after missing multiple practices.

Here’s the full absence list:

CB Malcolm Butler
S Jabrill Peppers
TE Dalton Keene
OT Andrew Stuber
OL Chasen Hines
RB James White

Keene also missed Tuesday’s practice, his first absence of camp. Hines, Stueber and White have yet to practice this summer.

Hoyer, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, safety Devin McCourty, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey all were limited and spent time on the lower practice field. Butler also was there, though he wasn’t in uniform.

The Patriots will practice again Thursday and Friday. No word yet on this weekend’s schedule, but New England likely will take at least Saturday off.

