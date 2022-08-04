Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Top Starter Joins Absence List

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots enjoyed strong attendance at Thursday’s training camp practice, but there was a notable addition to the absence list.
Linebacker Matthew Judon was not present after being active in all prior practices. Tight end Dalton Keene also was absent, as he was the previous two days.
Here’s the full absence list:
LB Matthew Judon
TE Dalton Keene
OT Andrew Stueber
OL Chasen Hines
RB James White
Hines, Stueber and White haven’t practiced all training camp. White is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with his hip injury, while Hines and Stueber both are on the non-football injury (NFI) list.
Keene and White both were spotted working out on the lower practice field.
The Patriots will practice again Friday before enjoying an off day Saturday.
