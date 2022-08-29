Five Winners, Five Losers From Disappointing Patriots Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

The last month was a long, eventful and occasionally troubling one for the Patriots.

It’s hard to get around the struggling, revamped offense, which will be an elephant in the room until it improves. And New England’s defense, while improved in some areas, also has generated fair questions over whether it can slow down some of the NFL’s top offenses. It couldn’t do much against old friend Jarrett Stidham and a bunch of Las Vegas Raiders backups, after all.

But it wasn’t all bad for the Patriots during training camp and the preseason. There were some encouraging performances to go along with all that ugliness.

Rather than list the best and worst overall performers from training camp, we elected to highlight five players who surprised in good ways and five who, for one reason or another, didn’t have the Augusts they were hoping for.

Let’s get into it:

WINNERS

CB Jalen Mills

It would be aggressive to label Mills a true “No. 1 cornerback,” but there’s no denying he was New England’s top corner during camp. If nothing else, Mills established himself as a legitimate starting outside corner, something you couldn’t really say last season. He might struggle against the NFL’s more elite wideouts, but Mills is the least of the Patriots’ problems on defense.

WR Jakobi Meyers

It’s not surprising that Meyers had a good camp; rather, we didn’t foresee him easily being New England’s best receiver over the course of the summer. DeVante Parker received all the buzz early on, and for good reason. But by the end of the preseason, it was Meyers who was New England’s most productive and reliable wideout. A cynic might call that an indictment on the rest of the Patriots receiving corps, but the reality is that Meyers is a very good player who deserves more credit than he’s been given.