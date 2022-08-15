Patriots Training Camp Observations: Everything We Saw In 12th Practice

Agholor saw seven targets from Mac Jones on Monday and caught five of them.

PLAY OF THE DAY

In addition to the two highlight-reel Agholor grabs, rookie Tyquan Thornton also pulled down a pretty over-the-shoulder touchdown from Bailey Zappe in the corner of the end zone. That pass beat tight coverage from fellow 2022 draftee Jack Jones, who notched two pass breakups in practice.

ASSORTED NOTES

— Yodny Cajuste was treated in the sideline medical tent last Thursday after suffering an apparent knee injury, but that proved to be just a scare. Cajuste was a full participant in practice, repping at right tackle on the top offensive line.

Head coach Bill Belichick said Cajuste, who’s seen offensive snaps in just three regular-season games, is enjoying the best camp of his four-year Patriots career. The 2019 third-round pick is challenging Herron for the third tackle spot and may have jumped ahead in that roster battle, as Herron had a miserable practice at right tackle last Monday and then had two false start penalties against New York.

— Is Jonathan Jones officially an outside cornerback now? He’s played there in every practice for the last week-plus, lining up opposite Mills on the first-team defense.

Those two seem to be the favorites to start at those spots, and that would be a significant change for Jones, who’s primarily played in the slot (with a smaller role at safety) since he joined the Patriots in 2016.

If Jones does stick outside, rookie Marcus Jones and third-year pro Myles Bryant look like the two top contenders for the slot role. Both saw work with the top defense Monday, though Bryant got first ups.

A position change for Jonathan Jones also decreases the odds of New England carrying both Butler and Terrance Mitchell on their 53-man roster, as both are outside cornerbacks with limited positional versatility.

— One of the under-the-radar surprises of Patriots camp is how quiet Kendrick Bourne has been.

Coming off a breakout 2021 season, Bourne has not caught more than one pass from Mac Jones in competitive team drills (11-on-11s and 7-on-7s) in any practice since the opening day of camp.