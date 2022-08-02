Patriots Training Camp Observations: Offense Scuffles Again On Day 6

Tuesday was another slog for New England’s O.

The run game, which is implementing more outside-zone concepts, struggled to gain much traction against the Patriots’ defensive front. Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Jahlani Tavai, Harvey Langi, Raekwon McMillan, Anfernee Jennings and Mack Wilson were among those who notched run stuffs, with Wilson knocking J.J. Taylor to the turf with a powerful pop.

Jones faced frequent pressure, with five of his 14 dropbacks in 11-on-11s resulting in a sack, a scramble, a throwaway or a batted pass. The Patriots’ play-action boot game, another new wrinkle that featured Jones and Zappe faking a handoff or toss to one side and then rolling out in the opposite direction, yielded little success.

The defense — which, remember, entered camp with major question marks at linebacker and cornerback, in particular — clearly has been the stronger unit so far this summer.

Time to panic about the other side of the ball? No. It’s now clear the Patriots are rolling out a new, seemingly Shanahan/McVay-inspired offensive system, with changes that go beyond simple terminology tweets. And they’re doing so with a completely new offensive coaching structure. It’ll take time for things to jell, and there’s still a month to go before the Sept. 11 season opener in Miami.

But the product has not been pretty thus far.

“We have great coaches that’ll get us there,” Jones, who’s looked frustrated at times in camp, said after practice. “I think, right now, it’s more about the communication of getting there, and we need to just grow a little more here and kind of pick up the pace a little bit.”

— Thornton continues to look like a player on the rise. He’s consistently run with Jones’ first-team offense throughout camp and has seen plenty of looks on special teams, as well.

Early in Tuesday’s practice, the second-round pick worked with a select group of kicking-game regulars while most of the wideouts ran through footwork drills. While some might view this as a negative, it looks more like the Patriots finding different ways to involve a player who likely won’t open the season as a starter. That’s a good thing for Thornton.

Thornton also took a jet-sweep handoff during an early 11-on-11 period. He only carried the ball three times in four seasons at Baylor, so that’s another example of New England diversifying his skill set.

— Agholor flashed three times on Day 6: his one-hander in 1-on-1s, his bomb over Bethel in 7s and a tight-window touchdown from Jones in red-zone 11-on-11s. Agholor caught the bullet pass in heavy traffic, then handed the ball to rookie guard Cole Strange, who gave it an emphatic spike.

That highlight came with an asterisk, as undrafted rookie D-lineman LaBryan Ray appeared to pull up as he reached Jones and might have jarred the ball loose from his former Alabama teammate in a live-game setting. But the placement by Jones and concentration by Agholor were impressive regardless.

Agholor, a major disappointment last season, said after practice he feels much more comfortable now in Year 2. He’s looked it since the start of spring practice.

— Anderson had a pass breakup and a pressure off the edge in 11-on-11s, chasing Jones out of the pocket on one rep. With Wise missing most of the camp practices to date, Anderson has seen a lot of run opposite top edge rusher Matt Judon.

A torn pec ended Anderson’s 2021 season a month in, but Bill Belichick said he’s been a full participant since the start of the offseason program. The ex-Jet and Colt has put himself in a good position to compete for a roster spot.

— Trent Brown and Justin Herron were among the offensive line standouts in 1-on-1 drills. James Ferentz held up well, too.

— Rookie Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant and J.J. Taylor returned punts, with Jabrill Peppers observing from behind the returners. Jones looks like the leading candidate for that job, but he’ll need to earn it this preseason.

UP NEXT

The Patriots’ next practice is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.