Tyquan Thornton Uses Fitting Descriptor For Patriots Legend Troy Brown

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyquan Thornton barely was seven years old when Troy Brown played his final game with the Patriots. So, chances are the Florida native didn’t know much about Brown before arriving in New England.

Well, Thornton now knows plenty about Brown, and he can’t help but admire the Patriots Hall of Famer.

The two are working closely, with Brown in his first season as New England’s primary receivers coach. After Thursday’s training camp practice, Thornton, a second-round pick out of Baylor, revealed how Brown has helped him this summer.

“His motivation,” the rookie wideout said. “Getting coached up by him, and then going on YouTube and seeing the film. He used to put fear in guys’ hearts out there — and he tells us every day, he reminds us.

“Us, as receivers, we have that mindset going on the field every day, saying that we go dominate.”

Thornton has been busy during his first NFL training camp, logging time at receiver and on special teams. Of course, Brown spent time in all three phases throughout his 15-year Patriots career.

“The film speaks for itself,” Thornton said of Brown. “So, you walk around the building and see pictures of Coach Troy.”