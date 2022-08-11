Watch Tyquan Thornton Haul In TD For First (Preseason) Catch With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Tyquan Thornton is on the board for the Patriots… sort of.

The rookie wide receiver hauled in a two-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of Thursday Night’s preseason game against the New York Giants. It was the first catch in an NFL game of any kind for Thornton, whom the Patriots took in the second round of the 2022 draft. Brian Hoyer was at quarterback on the play.

Take a look:

Thornton has been increasingly impressive during training camp practices. His elite speed has shown up, as has his solid route-running and assortment of moves.

A recent report indicates Thornton’s training camp performance could force the Patriots to trade an established veteran receiver.

NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.