Patriots Viewed As Potential Landing Spot For Under-The-Radar Cornerback

The Patriots could benefit from added depth in the cornerback room, and it’s caused the recently-released Darius Phillips to be viewed as a candidate for New England.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger linked Phillips to the Patriots while releasing a list of landing spots for the most surprising roster cuts. Phillips was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the NFL’s 53-man roster cutdown Tuesday afternoon.

Phillips is far from a household name, though. The 27-year-old was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and played his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who didn’t garner much attention until Joe Burrow arrived.

He’s started just 10 of the 47 games he’s played in four seasons while missing time with injuries. The defensive back played a career-high 77% of defensive snaps for the Bengals during 12 games in 2020, but returned this past season to play just 11% of defensive snaps in 12 games.

Perhaps another reason why Phillips has been connected to New England is because of Bill Belichick’s well-known admiration for special teamers who play multiple positions. Phillips has served as a punt returner during his brief career, playing a career-high 46% of special teams snaps in the 2019 campaign, which went down as just eight games.

Would the signing of Phillips really make sense, though?

The Patriots’ roster cuts indicate the team has opted for youth more so than experience as it pertains to the cornerback position. Though their expected starters include veterans Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills, New England’s depth features rookies Marcus Jones and Jack Jones, 2021 draftee Shaun Wade and 2020 undrafted contributor Myles Bryant.