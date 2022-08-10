Pavel Zacha Looking Forward To Czech Connection With Krejci, Pastrnak

NESN Logo Sign In

Pavel Zacha is looking to make an impact in his first season with the Boston Bruins and that could potentially come as part of the Czech Republic connection.

Zacha was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on July 13 as the Bruins sent Erik Haula in a one-for-one trade. The 25-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and is looking to put together his best season yet with Boston this upcoming season. In the 2021-22 season, Zacha recorded 15 goals, 21 assists and 36 points in 70 games.

The Bruins signed a one-year deal with Zacha on Monday to avoid arbitration, the same day his fellow countryman David Krejci returned to Boston and the NHL with a one-year contract of his own. In a video conference Tuesday, Zacha discussed the return of Krejci to the Bruins.

“I mean, I watched him a lot,” Zacha said. “I know he’s a very, very skilled, two-way center. So that was something that you look up to and try to learn from. And I’m just really excited that he decided to come back and play here. Having five Czech players on a team doesn’t happen that often. So, it’s exciting for me and I think everyone coming back.”

Bringing in David Pastrnak to the equation, there’s interest on Zacha’s end of having a Czech line if the opportunity presented itself.

“I mean, that would be great,” Zacha said in response to being paired with Krejci and Pastrnak. “That’s something I sometimes think about, especially now knowing that Krejci is coming back. It’s, you know, they’ll be great. But again, it’s you know, it’s not my decision. I just have to have a good camp and good start to the season and see where I fit in on the team.”

For Zacha, getting to even be on the same team as other Czech players is a new experience as this will be the first time he teams with any fellow countrymen in his career but also veterans who have had success in the league like Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.