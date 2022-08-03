Quick Turnaround Begins With Celtics Announcing Preseason Schedule

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a quick turnaround to next season for the Boston Celtics after making it all the way to the NBA Finals not too long ago.

In fact, in just under two months, the Celtics will play their first preseason game.

The Celtics announced their four-game preseason schedule Wednesday, which will start on Oct. 2 against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. That will be the first chance Celtics fans will get to see offseason additions Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari suit up for the Green. And who knows, maybe Kevin Durant will be in uniform, too, even though the chances of that keep becoming slimmer and slimmer.

Boston will host one more exhibition contest on Oct. 5 when it takes on the Toronto Raptors before playing the Hornets again, this time on the road at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Celtics conclude their preseason slate with a trip to Montreal as part of the NBA Canada Series to face the Raptors on Oct. 14.

The regular season will begin shortly thereafter, but a specific date for that has yet to be announced.

All of Boston’s four preseason games will be televised on NBC Sports Boston as well as a radio broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub.