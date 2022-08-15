Rafael Devers’ 25th Home Run Put Him In Exclusive Red Sox Company

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers hit a no-doubt dinger Sunday, and it put the Red Sox third baseman in exclusive company in franchise history.

Boston took on the New York Yankees on Sunday, and it led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. On a 3-2 count, and after showing frustration on a foul ball, Devers belted a high fastball off Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. The home run went toward right field, good for 433 feet and was his 25th homer of the year.

Mama, there goes that man! pic.twitter.com/IhsP1ATOP6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 15, 2022

It appeared the 25-year-old knew he hit a homer as he backpedaled and flipped his bat in celebration once he knew he put Boston up 3-0 over the New York.

The dinger marks Devers’ third career 25-home run season, tying Ted Williams, Tony Conigliaro, Jim Rice and Nomar Garciaparra for the most in Red Sox history through a player’s age-25 season, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The third baseman’s play this season has him in American League MVP consideration and for Major League Baseball’s Heart and Hustle award.