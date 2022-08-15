Rafael Devers’ 25th Home Run Put Him In Exclusive Red Sox Company

Devers added in a bat flip to cap off the no-doubter dinger

Rafael Devers hit a no-doubt dinger Sunday, and it put the Red Sox third baseman in exclusive company in franchise history.

Boston took on the New York Yankees on Sunday, and it led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. On a 3-2 count, and after showing frustration on a foul ball, Devers belted a high fastball off Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. The home run went toward right field, good for 433 feet and was his 25th homer of the year.

It appeared the 25-year-old knew he hit a homer as he backpedaled and flipped his bat in celebration once he knew he put Boston up 3-0 over the New York.

The dinger marks Devers’ third career 25-home run season, tying Ted Williams, Tony Conigliaro, Jim Rice and Nomar Garciaparra for the most in Red Sox history through a player’s age-25 season, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The third baseman’s play this season has him in American League MVP consideration and for Major League Baseball’s Heart and Hustle award.

