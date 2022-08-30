Raiders Draft Duds Highlight Failure Of Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock Regime

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Raiders traded away defensive star Khalil Mack, it opened up a huge opportunity to rebuild the team, but under the leadership of Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, it ended up being a massive dissappointment.

Las Vegas waived 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood on Tuesday after it was unable to find a trade partner for the offensive lineman, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport. The move costs the Raiders $7.9 million in their salary cap, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

ESPN’s Field Yates laid out the first-round picks the Raiders made during the time Gruden and Mayock worked together as head coach and general manger, respectively, and their status with Las Vegas after Tuesday.

Raiders first-round picks from 2019-2021:



2019:

DE Clelin Ferrell, RB Josh Jacobs and S Jonathan Abram: 5th-year options declined



2020:

WR Henry Ruggs III & CB Damon Arnette: both waived following off-field incidents



2021:

Alex Leatherwood: Waived after one season — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 30, 2022

Their 2019 class of first-round picks — defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Jonathan Abram — are likely not going to be the with the team after this season. And their 2020 first-round picks — wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and cornerback Damon Arnette — were cut after serious off-field incidents. Leatherwood played one year for Las Vegas, but the No. 17 pick was cut.

The Raiders are also reportedly trading 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals, according to Schefter.

When Las Vegas traded Mack in 2018 to the Chicago Bears, it received 2019 and 2020 first-round picks, a 2020 third-round pick and a 2019 sixth-round pick. Those picks turned into Jacobs, Arnette, and Bryan Edwards, who was traded to the Falcons this past offseason, respectively — the 2019 sixth-round pick was traded away to the New York Jets.