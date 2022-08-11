Ravens Safety Makes Absurd Admission Before Start Of 2022 NFL Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Tony Jefferson II is a solid strong safety. That’s effectively an indisputable fact given he’s played eight seasons (and counting) in the NFL.

Now, imagine how much better the 30-year-old would be — or could have been — if he saw clearly.

We’re not talking figuratively either. We’re literally talking about Jefferson’s eyesight, which was the subject of a ridiculous tweet the Oklahoma product sent out Wednesday night.

“I can’t even lie — I stopped wearing my glasses years ago and that might’ve been the dumbest thing I’ve done,” Jefferson said. “I can see so much clearer and further with my glasses It’s wild.”

Yes, Jefferson opted for diminished vision on the football field, too. In response to a fan question, Jefferson revealed he’s been “going out there regular” in recent years and only recently acquired contact lenses.

Jefferson will be looking to put together a productive season after only playing in a combined 11 games the last three years. Popping in those contacts before every game should help him reach that goal.