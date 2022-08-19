Red Sox 2022 Draft Selection Mikey Romero Reveals Nickname

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox infield prospect Mikey Romero, the 24th overall selection in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, revealed his superhero nickname — previously unknown — when speaking to one member of the Boston media.

Featured on Audacy Sports’ “The Bradfo Sho” with WEEI’s Rob Bradford, Romero spoke — discussing the origin behind an underground nickname coming from his experiences as a member on team USA’s baseball team, prior to being drafted.

“I played on the 12U USA National team, and I’ve played for USA baseball pretty much ever since,” Romero told Bradford. “Whenever I see those guys (Justin Crawford and Termarr Johnson) they call me ‘Captain America’ just cause I’ve made that USA team everytime. They say that it’s just cause of who I am, but I think it’s because of… me making the team. But I appreciate all the kind words they said about me.”

Romero added: “Even the coaches would call me Captain America.”

On Friday, the 18-year-old knocked his first professional homer run — a three-run shot in the ninth inning — in the Florida Coast League.

You can watch Romero’s first round-tripper here, as tweeted by Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston.