Red Sox 2023 Schedule: Mookie Betts’ Fenway Return Highlights New Slate

The 2023 Major League Baseball schedule is here and the Red Sox now know who will come to Fenway Park.

Boston, as well as each of the other teams, will play at least one three-game series against every team as part of a new balanced schedule.

The Red Sox open their new slate of games at home March 30 against the Baltimore Orioles. Some other notable series are as follows:

June 9-11 at New York Yankees

June 12-14 vs. Colorado Rockies

July 14-16 at Chicago Cubs

July 17-19 vs. Oakland Athletics

July 28-30 at San Francisco Giants

Aug. 25-27 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

You can view the full schedule here.

This will be Mookie Betts’ first trip to Fenway Park to play his former Red Sox team since being traded in 2020.

When it comes to interleague teams, the Red Sox also play the Atlanta Braves both at home and on the road and visit the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals. Other interleague teams they’ll play at Fenway are the Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds.