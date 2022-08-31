Red Sox Announce 2023 Spring Training Schedule; Games Begin Feb. 24

NESN Logo Sign In

We already know what the 2023 Major League Baseball season looks like for the Red Sox, and now we know when they’ll begin spring training.

Boston on Wednesday announced its full slate of spring training games in Florida. The Red Sox open at JetBlue Park on Feb. 24 against Northeastern, as is tradition. Their first Grapefruit League game will be held Feb. 25 against the Atlanta Braves and also will host a World Baseball Classic exhibition game March 8.

Here’s a quick look at the full schedule.

The Red Sox wrap up spring training action March 28 against the Braves.