Red Sox Announce Flurry Of Post-Trade Deadline Roster Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of roster moves Tuesday, coinciding with the fallout of the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Boston reinstated third baseman Rafael Devers from the 10-day injured list, added catcher Reese McGuire and outfielder Tommy Pham to the active Major-League roster, placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain, retroactive to July 30 and optioned catcher Ronaldo Hernández and outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero to Triple-A Worcester.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement via team press release.

The big news revolves around Devers, who will return to the Red Sox lineup for the first time since July 22 — Boston’s first game following the MLB All-Star break. The 25-year-old is batting third Tuesday and enters the contest with a .324 season batting average, 22 home runs and 55 RBIs.

McGuire and Pham will slot in to help Boston make a postseason push, while Hernández and Cordero will return to Triple-A Worcester in hopes of refining their skills.

Refsnyder hits the injured list having last made a start for the Red Sox on July 26.

The Red Sox will look to capture a series win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Made Park. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action with NESN 360.