Red Sox Prospect Brayan Bello Earns Triple-A Recognition Despite Short Stay

It did not take long for the Boston Red Sox’s top pitching prospect, Brayan Bello, to become the talk of Triple-A.

The 23-year-old right-hander was called up to Triple-A Worcester in May and only needed 11 appearances to be deemed the best pitching prospect in the Triple-A International League, according to Baseball America’s latest pole.

The poll is voted on by managers in the league. Based on his trajectory from Double-A Portland in early May to regular in Boston’s rotation just a few months later, it appears as if the group of skippers made the right call.

Bello was also voted on as the player with the best changeup in the league, a pitch that aided his impressive stat line with the WooSox.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect went 6-2 with a 2.76 ERA, an 81-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .214 batting average against in 58 2/3 innings.

The rookie proved he was major league ready in his first start at the Triple-A level when he struck out 10 batters. He would do so again in his second start. It’s looking increasingly likely that Bello will not be spending much time in Worcester moving forward, as he’s proven to be a high-upside arm for the Red Sox.