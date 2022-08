NESN Logo Sign In

This was a big series win for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston defeated the Houston Astros by a score of 2-1 Tuesday night as Rafael Devers contributed both runs in his return to the lineup.

Tanner Houck locked it down for the second-straight night against the Astros, this time getting his first career five-out save to get the victory.

