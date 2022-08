NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox could be gaining some momentum.

The Red Sox were able to get a third win in a row Tuesday night, beating the Houston Astros 2-1 as Kutter Crawford pitched six innings strong and Tanner Houck came in to get the save.

Boston is 4-1 against the Astros this season as the team has an ERA of 2.80 in those five games.

