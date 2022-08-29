Red Sox Elevate Two Pitchers From Triple-A Worcester, DFA Two Relievers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Monday confirmed reports of a bullpen shakeup with the elevation of two pitchers while designating two others for assignment.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester while selecting fellow right-hander Zack Kelly from the WooSox. In order to make room for the two hurlers, Boston designated left-hander Austin Davis and right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment.

Reports surfaced after Sunday’s 12-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays the Red Sox were in the midst of a change while specifically citing Davis and Sawamura were being DFA’d.

Ort, 30, has made 12 appearances for Boston over two stints this season and posted a 9.00 ERA. Ort has a 2.88 ERA and 16 saves in 39 appearances for Triple-A Worcester this season.

Kelly, 27, is making his first appearance on a 40-man roster. His first game for the Red Sox will serve as his Major League debut. Kelly is 7-3 with a 2.77 ERA and 13.30 strikeouts per nine innings in 59 relief appearances for Worcester over the last two seasons.

Davis, 29, allowed four runs in two innings Sunday against the Rays while Sawamura, 34, allowed three runs in a crucial sixth inning against Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox return to the diamond Monday night as they travel to take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch it with NESN 360.