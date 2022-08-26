Red Sox Fan Impressively Catches Dinger From Green Monster Seats

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the highlights of a baseball game is catching a baseball, and this Red Sox fan made a remarkable heads-up play Thursday night.

With the game tied at four apiece heading into the top of the sixth inning, Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen hit a line drive home run off Boston reliever Matt Strahm. The ball flew toward the Green Monster, and a Red Sox fan made the clean catch.

Watch the play below:

A MONSTER swing ? pic.twitter.com/MP48v72Mjz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 26, 2022

The fan made it the catch a lot easier than it appeared, as he celebrated by simply pumping his fist and sharing high-fives with those sitting next him. The ball traveled over 108.3 mph and went 388 feet, according to MLB Barrel Alert. If not for the fan’s quick reaction, he could have nearly taken the ball to the face.

Jansen’s dinger gave the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead, but you can watch the Red Sox try to make a comeback using NESN 360.