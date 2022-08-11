Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Provides Latest On Recovering Players

NESN Logo Sign In

Ahead of taking on the Baltimore Orioles amid their six-game homestand, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered a few updates on those progressively striving toward their return to the big league club.

According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Cora touched base on outfielder Kiké Hernández, reliever Matt Strahm and rookie Brayan Bello on Thursday.

Hernández, who was placed on the injured list on June 8, went 1-for-2 in his latest rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Wednesday night, playing five innings and starting in center field. According to Cora, the plan is for Hernández to remain with Portland and play again on Friday.

Strahm, who made his way to the injured list after suffering a wrist contusion, is scheduled to toss a bullpen session on Friday. This season, in 27.2 innings of relief, the lefty veteran has gone 3-3 with a 3.58 ERA in his debut Red Sox season.

Bello, who?s battled a series of struggles since making his big league debut for Boston in July, has made a total of five major league starts for the Red Sox — going 0-3 with an 8.47 ERA. The 23-year-old rookie will begin undergoing his rehab process with a weekend assignment.