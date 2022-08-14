Red Sox Injury Updates: Kiké Hernández, Rob Refsnyder, Matt Strahm

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been no stranger to injuries in 2022, but it seems as though things are trending in the right direction as they head into the final two months of the season.

On the same day Boston returned starting pitcher Michael Wacha to its active roster to pitch against the rival New York Yankees, the Red Sox also received a positive development regarding a reliever who’s been out of action for over a month and two veteran outfielders.

Ian Brown of MLB.com reported both Kiké Hernández and Rob Refsnyder are expected to be activated by the Red Sox in time for the opener of Boston’s series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo was first to report the news on Saturday.

Hernández has been on the shelf for more than two months, dealing with a hip injury he suffered June 7 against the Los Angeles Angels. Refsnyder has been out of action since the end of July with a knee injury.

Relief pitcher Matt Strahm threw a 30-pitch bullpen on Sunday, marking a big step in his process of returning from a wrist injury he suffered July 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Strahm faced teammates Bobby Dalbec, Yolmer Sanchez and Jaylin Davis, stating he feels ready to be activated immediately but will make a rehab appearance before making his official return to the active roster, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

With an influx of players coming in, the Red Sox will have a series of roster moves to make to accommodate them. But before they do that, they will look to take a series win from the New York Yankees on Sunday night at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.