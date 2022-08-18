Red Sox Make Flurry Of Prospect Promotions Around Organization

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are shuffling up the ranks throughout their organization, a pre-September tradition like no other.

The Red Sox made four moves Thursday, promoting prospects throughout the FCL, Single-A and Double-A. Right-handed pitchers Wikelman Gonzales and Luis Guerrero were promoted from Low-A Salem to High-A Greenville, while first baseman Niko Kavadas and right-handed pitcher Cody Scroggins made the jump from Greenville to Double-A Portland, according to Sox Prospect’s Chris Hatfield. The moves were confirmed by MiLB’s transaction wire.

Kavadas, 23, is perhaps the most notable promotion given it is his second of the season. He started 2022 with Low-A Salem. The power-hitting first baseman is ranked No. 25 in the Red Sox system, according to Sox Prospects. He has 24 home runs and a combined 1.063 OPS in 96 games between Salem and Greenville this season.

Gonzales, 20, has what many believe to be the highest upside of this group. He is ranked No. 19 in the Red Sox system, according to Sox Prospects.

Scroggins and Guerrero are not ranked in the system but have had strong seasons individually.

As Boston moves into September, there will be plenty more promotions to go around, but these signal curiosity for years beyond 2022. Each player will likely stay where they currently are until some point in the 2023 season.