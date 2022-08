NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are in need of wins and they need them now.

Boston takes on the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, looking to turn around its 3-10 record against the A.L. East rival.

The Red Sox are six games back of a wild card spot and some wins against the Blue Jays could get them back into the conversation by the end of the series.

