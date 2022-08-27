Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Acknowledges Boston’s ‘Good At-Bats’ Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox flipped an offensive switch Friday during their 9-8 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, after a frustrating-filled loss to the Toronto Blue Jays that saw Boston’s lineup squander several golden opportunities at the plate in high-leverage situations.

Prior to first pitch from Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he “expected more homers” from his lineup, which currently ranks 19th among all big league clubs and sixth among teams in the American League.

En route to a night that saw Boston put nine runs on the scoreboard off 16 total base hits, the Red Sox lineup also managed to deliver two round-trippers in the process, courtesy of Franchy Cordero and Xander Bogaerts.

Cora made sure to tip his cap to the contribution-filled lineup following the victorious one-run affair.

“Good swings, good at-bats, hit the ball hard today,” Cora told reporters, per team-provided audio. “Better at-bats, that at-bat by Bobby (Dalbec) was huge. Coming in, pinch-hitting in the middle, after Franchy hits a homer. We really liked the matchup and we went there and it changed the game.”

Cora added: “Today was a good one against a good pitching staff. … For us to score nine, that was a good one.”

Here are a few more notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Rays game: