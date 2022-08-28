Red Sox Notes: Why Series Win Left ‘Bad Taste’ In Mouth Of Alex Cora

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox manager Alex Cora long has expressed the importance of Boston winning every series and how it would go a long way in the club’s pursuit of the postseason.

That area of focus, however, has lost its edge with the Red Sox currently chasing the final American League Wild Card spot. It’s why Cora, despite the Red Sox having won their series against the Rays, shared his disappointment after Boston’s 12-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

“Too many games like that, to be honest with you. For how good it was, the series, it’s a bad taste, you know?” Cora said after the loss, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But tomorrow we got to go to Minnesota, win that first one. You win every series from now on it’s 86, 87 (wins), right around there. You can do the math.

“We’re in a bad spot. We are. But you just got to show up tomorrow, win that game, win the series and keep moving, keep moving forward,” Cora continued. “And for how bad it was today, we accomplished our mission, but when you get chances to sweep people you got to play better than that. And it is a little bit disappointing for the whole group, including me. We are better than this. We’re a lot better. We show flashes, last four games have been solid, and then that happened. So we can’t have that. It has happened a lot this season. So just got to move forward, hope on a plan, be ready for tomorrow.

The Rays used 17 hits to score 12 runs and consistently answered Boston anytime the hosts scored in the bottom half of the frame.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Rays on Sunday:

— Cora acknowledged one specific play in which he was hoping for a better result, and it unfortunately came back to bite Boston in a major way. Hirakazu Sawamura took the hill in the sixth inning and enduced a Jose Siri pop up to short right field. First baseman Franchy Cordero and right fielder Alex Verdugo, however, were unable to come up with the pop fly, which would have been the second out of the inning.