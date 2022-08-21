Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Issues ‘Cal Ripken’ Comparison To Infielder

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox didn’t utilize pitcher Michael Wacha as their only hero on Saturday in their 4-3 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made sure to address the hot streak at the plate from infielder Christian Arroyo, which has been crucial with the season’s end quickly approaching.

“Arroyo put a great at-bat and we got that insurance run,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s been tremendous since he came off the IL (injured list). Very solid, hitting the ball all over the place, playing good defense, and that was a good win.”

Cora added: “Like I always said, he was a high pick. Talented? Yeah, very talented. He can hit the ball out of the ballpark, he hits for average, he’s a good defender and all that. The problems? Obviously, the injuries. … Right now, I’ve been calling him Cal Ripken.”

Arroyo, who doubled in the ninth inning to plate the game-deciding run for the Red Sox on Saturday, is now slashing .333/.353/.606 in 10 games played this season against the Orioles — continuing to make the most of his time on the field following his battles with the injured list.

Arroyo continues what appears to be a never-ending stretch of dominance at the plate. The six-year veteran, who finished the contest 3-for-5, is now hitting .435 (10-for-23) with six RBIs and three runs scored in his last five games.

The latest Red Sox hero also chimed in on his efforts, which have proved to be among the most valuable for Boston this month.