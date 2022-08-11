Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Not Getting Desired Results From Bullpen

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped another series Wednesday night, falling to the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, 8-4, at Fenway Park.

The story of the night for Boston? An inability to hold the Braves offense from going on runs.

When asked what the pitching staff needed to do to improve, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was clear about the solution.

“Shutdown innings,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We’ve been talking about two out walks, two out runs. (We need) shutdown innings too. We went with Darwinzon (Hernandez in the seventh inning) you know, we can’t go to everybody at the same time. He gets (Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna out, then an infield hit, then the homer. He did a good job with the next two hitters.

“We came back, we went with (Ryan) Brasier, I think it was an 0-2 hit by (Braves first baseman Matt) Olson, if I’m not mistaken, that stayed over the middle of the plate… It’s where we’re at right now. We have to pitch better, we have to play better. That’s it.”

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Braves:

— Tommy Pham belted his third home run in a Red Sox uniform Wednesday, all coming in consecutive games. Pham has seven RBIs over that stretch. He finished the night 1-for-4.