Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Praises Josh Winckowski’s Outing Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox fought back against a three-run rally in the sixth inning by the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, winning 4-3, and uplifting the contribution of their rookie starter.

While the Red Sox came through with late-game heroics, both at the plate and on the mound, the consistency from Josh Winckowski didn’t go unappreciated — both during and after the game.

Red Sox manager Red Sox manager gave props to Winckowski for his 5 2/3 contribution on the mound, in which he allowed the three runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two.

“Good game, I mean, (Winckowski) did a good job,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We were very short bullpen-wise, so we had to start getting… more than five innings from the starters now… so we can set it up. He did a good job. He doesn’t make the play at the end. But overall, a good performance, good fastball today, good sinker, and gave us a chance to win.”

The 24-year-old also spoke with reporters after the win, emphasizing the importance of making games as easy on the bullpen and reflecting on his improvements since his last start against the Orioles.

“The bullpen’s been working a lot lately,” Winckowski said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Every time you enter an outing, you’re always trying to use as many outs as you can and help those guys out just like they help us out. … I think I’m a different pitcher as well than the debut (against Orioles). Every outing you learn… just obviously feeling a lot more comfortable than the first time I faced them.”

