Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Taking Defensive Mistakes ‘Personally’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped the first of their three-game set against the Minnesota Twins on Monday, falling 4-2 in a game that was defined by unforced errors.

Not only did the pitching staff hand out six walks in the loss, something that would drive any manager crazy, but Boston’s defense made a few unforced errors — something Alex Cora takes personally.

The most notable mistake came in the third inning, when third baseman Rafael Devers scooped up a could-be double play ball and strolled to third base for the force out without making an attempt at the twin killing. The play was confusing in real time, as it was unclear what Devers was thinking during the play, but Cora confirmed a mistake was made following the game.

“He forgot the outs,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. ” … For me, I take pride in all of that stuff. Sometimes I fell it’s on us coaches, it’s on me as manager (to prevent mental errors). It’s been happening too much, we forgot the outs in Baltimore, the first series we played there.

“… We’ve talked about it and all that, obviously they’re professionals, they understand and they are humans too, they make mistakes. But, from my end, I take it personally because we take a lot of pride in this. It’s a reflection of who we are. When people watch that, it’s our team and we haven’t been good at anything base-running wise, defensively and mental lapses.”

When asked if he believed Devers had a shot at the double play, Cora was clear in answering, “100%, yes.”

Though it didn’t come back to hurt them immediately, the play was representative of a larger issue for Boston this season — they aren’t fully locked in. It’s also too bad that Devers’ web-gem play from earlier in the inning was overshadowed.