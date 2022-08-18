Red Sox Notes: Alex Verdugo’s Move Into Cleanup Spot Paying Off

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo prepared himself to get dropped in the batting order when the Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

But the opposite happened for Verdugo.

Instead, Red Sox manager Alex Cora showed trust in the 26-year-old outfielder by thrusting him to the cleanup spot, and the move continues to pay off, especially in Wednesday’s 8-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Verdugo put together another terrific performance at the plate, reaching base five times off of three hits and two walks while also driving in a run as well.

“When we got Tommy (Pham) and (Hosmer), he thought he was going to hit in the bottom of the lineup, but I was like, ‘No, you will hit up there,'” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It just happened that we created balanced — right, left, right, left — and he’s hitting fourth for the Red Sox now. He’s hitting in-between some good hitters, too. He recognizes situations. Today he recognized, probably, patterns. Slider away, fastball in, but some good swings. Was patient enough in certain at-bats.”

Verdugo hit the ball all over the park in his strong showing, first spraying a single to left-center in the top of the second to spark a three-run frame and overcome a 2-0 deficit. In the fifth, Verdugo ripped a double down the first base line to score Xander Bogaerts and collected his final hit by dropping in a single to left field.

Verdugo is now hitting .360 (18-for-50) in the month of August, which has put his offensive slow start in April and May well into the past.

“I’m locked in,” Verdugo told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “I’m staying within myself, not trying to do too much. Being on time with the pitcher and just trying to use the big part of the field.”