Red Sox Notes: Boston ‘Paying The Price’ Again For Costly Mistakes

NESN Logo Sign In

The turning point in the Boston Red Sox’s 10-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field came in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Red Sox pitching yielded just one hit in the frame, which on the surface would signal nothing threatening. But factor in three crucial mistakes by Boston — an error, walk and hit batsman — and the Twins scored four times thanks to a grand slam off the bat of Nick Gordon to seize complete control.

“It’s one those we’ve been fighting in those innings,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “This is where we’re at. We know we’re better than this, but we haven’t proved it over 100-plus games. We haven’t been able to have shutdown innings or go to the next level.”

Boston grabbed the lead the half inning prior before they coughed it up and things unraveled for them.

A night prior, mental mistakes plagued the Red Sox, and while it wasn’t of the same variety, there were plenty of miscues that proved costly this time around.

Alex Verdugo dropped an easy flyball in the right-center gap, which would have been the second out of the inning. Kutter Crawford then issued a free pass before getting replaced by Ryan Brasier, who promptly came in and hit the first batter he faced.

Brasier then served up an 0-2 pitch to Gordon and the left-handed hitting second baseman launched the ball 416 feet to give the Twins a commanding 7-4 lead.