Red Sox Notes: Garrett Whitlock Laments Costly Pitch In Walk-Off Loss Vs. Royals

The Boston Red Sox had to like the situation they were in Saturday night, needing just one more strike to force extra innings with their best reliever on the mound in Garrett Whitlock.

Whitlock was cruising along too, but then things turned disastrous in a blink.

The talent right-hander left a 3-2 change-up up in the zone and Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto made him pay, belting a walk-off solo shot to center field to hand the Red Sox a crushing 5-4 defeat at Kauffman Stadium.

The usually even-keeled Whitlock let his frustrations be known after the game about the costly pitch he threw.

“I’m pissed off,” Whitlock told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Obviously not at ya’ll. Not at anybody but myself. The guy made a good freakin’ swing, but that was a terrible pitch by me. So yeah, I’m pissed off at myself.”

Whitlock had no problem setting down the Royals lineup after he took over in the seventh inning for Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

Whitlock retired the first eight batters he faced with relative ease, as he threw only 27 pitches in 2 2/3 innings of work. But Pratto made Whitlock work, extending the at-bat with two fouls balls before getting a pitch he could do damage with. Pratto made sure not to miss it, as the Red Sox suffered their eighth walk-off loss of the season.