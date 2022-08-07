Red Sox Notes: How Alex Cora Reacted To Jarren Duran Outfield Plays

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran was on the wrong end of blinding sunlight Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, and it ultimately played a role in Boston’s 13-5 loss to the Royals.

Duran was not credited with an error on either of the two plays that resulted in back-to-back triples, but the one from Nate Eaton in the seventh inning gave Kansas City a leadoff man at third base immediately after Boston cut into its deficit in the top of the frame. Duran then was unable to make a grab at the wall as the ball hit off his glove and escaped his bare hand all while Kyle Isbel earned the Royals a second straight triple.

“Obviously a tough one for Jarren. That ball is in the sun. It’s one of those, there’s nothing he can do,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

“You try to get the angle, you saw it right right away. He put the hand up. The only thing probably, it’s not urgency, I don’t think urgency is the right word to say. It’s like when you’re in danger you just scream for help, right? So your teammates they go out there and try to help them,” Cora added. “But there’s nothing you can do there. He turned around, he put his hand up and he barely missed it. He didn’t catch it.”

Despite Duran’s troubles Sunday, Cora indicated the Red Sox will continue to ride with him in center.

“I mean, he’s our centerfielder right now. So, you know, we trust him,” Cora said. “Here’s a kid that is part of what we’re trying to accomplish and we’re gonna keep rolling with him.”

Duran offered comments about the plays, too, which you can read here.