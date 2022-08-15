Red Sox Notes: Michael Wacha Dominates In First Start Off Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made quick work of the New York Yankees on Sunday — two hours and 15 minutes, according to ESPN broadcast — and Boston earned the win behind the arm of Michael Wacha.

The right-hander made his first start since June 28 after being activated off the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. And it looked like Wacha didn’t miss a beat.

“Really good, really good, outstanding,” manager Alex Cora said of Wacha’s performance Sunday. “Good fastball, great changeup, in command the whole night. Ahead in the count, right around 85 pitches, very efficient. His tempo was great, it makes the defense better, and we made some plays behind him. You look up and you see his numbers, he was really good for us early on. He was one of the reasons we’re playing good baseball, and to have him back, it means a lot.”

Wacha held a perfect game for 4 2/3 innings. Through that stretch, the right-hander threw 73% of his pitches for strikes (37-out-of-51) and struck out five Yankee batters. He went seven innings on the night, striking out nine and only giving up two hits and one walk.

The Yankees were shutout for the ninth time this season, tied for the most in Major League Baseball, according to ESPN. The win marked the second straight series win for the Red Sox, and its first three-game series win against an American League East opponent. Boston moved to 4.5 games back in the AL Wild Card race after Sunday’s win.

Here are more notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees:

— Sunday’s game tied for the shortest Red Sox-Yankees game since 1994, which went two hours and 13 minutes. There was a game in 2018 which also went two hours and 15 minutes, according The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.