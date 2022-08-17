Red Sox Notes: Nick Pivetta’s Dominant Start Leads To Boston Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox secured a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday behind Nick Pivetta’s impressive performance on the mound.

Pivetta held the Pirates scoreless over seven innings, giving up just one hit that came in the first inning of the matchup. He threw 63 strikes on 99 pitches, struck out six batters and walked three.

Following the 5-3 win, Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Pivetta for how he performed on the bump.

“Good fastball, good breaking ball. The slider was great tonight… He felt good on his stuff,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The walks we gotta limit, of course, but overall, really good.”

With the win, the 29-year old returned his record to .500 (9-9) on the season. This is the second outing in a row where Boston’s starting pitcher went for seven innings, following an impressive performance by Michael Wacha on Sunday.

Pivetta reflected on the night he had and how he got back to the way he is currently pitching.

“Yeah, I’m really happy. I mean, I work tremendously hard in the offseason. Try to adjust as we continue to move on, listen to my body and our training staff does a tremendous job as well,” Pivetta said, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I think it’s a team effort, but I just go out there and do the best I can every single time and at least I can show up every five days and go out there and try to do the best I can. But there’s a lot that goes into it. And there’s a lot of people that help us out.”