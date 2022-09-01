Red Sox Notes: Xander Bogaerts Continues Hot Run At Target Field

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts has been in Boston for 10 years, but there’s just something about Target Field he seemingly enjoys.

The Red Sox beat the Twins, 6-5, on Wednesday night to break a three-game losing streak and avoid a sweep. Bogaerts put the Red Sox ahead with a third-inning grand slam. J.D. Martinez followed up with a solo home run, but it was Bogaerts’ grand slam that brought him a number of accolades.

The grand slam was Bogaerts’ sixth of his career and puts him ahead of Nomar Garciaparra and Vern Stephens for most home runs by a Red Sox shortstop in franchise history, according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long. Bogaerts also extended his hitting streak at Target Field to 19, which is the longest for an opposing player in the park’s history, according to NESN in-game coverage.

“It’s crazy,” Bogaerts told NESN’s Jahmai Webster when told about his franchise achievement, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “I’ve been here for a while. I’ve done a lot of good stuff. I’ve been through rough, also. I really appreciate it when stuff is going good and you achieve stuff like that because you can’t go back in time, and this is really, truly special for me and all the hard work I’ve put in.”

On his hitting streak at Target Field, Bogaerts added: “I’ll tell you a story. I had brand new cleats. I forget what year this was, ’15 or ’14. It was brand new. I was the only guy that had the cleats. Used it for a three- or four-game series, no hits, took the cleats, threw it in the dumpster and never used it again and ever since then, I’ve been playing pretty good here.”

The Boston shortstop’s accolades didn’t stop there. Bogaerts also made Major League Baseball history as his dinger traveled 113 mph, the hardest hit home run of the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015. The Red Sox shortstop finished Wednesday night 2-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs and one walk.

“We needed that one,” manager Alex Cora told reporters on the grand slam, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s been a grind offensively for a while, and to get a big hit like that with one swing, score four, it was huge.”