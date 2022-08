NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and the American League East have not been a good match this season.

Boston dropped Game 1 of the series Tuesday, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 9-3.

Following the loss, the Red Sox are 16-33 against the A.L. East including a 3-11 record against Toronto.

