Red Sox Option Jarren Duran After Struggling Mightily, Activate Trevor Story

The Boston Red Sox made a pair of notable moves ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Second baseman Trevor Story has been activated from the injured list manager Alex Cora told reporters after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch prior to the All-Star break. He proved he was ready to return with a standout performance while rehabbing with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday, hitting a home run, double and single with two RBIs in the effort.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox have sent Jarren Duran down to Triple-A Worcester. The 25-year-old rookie has yet to reach the high expectations bestowed upon him, as he opened the season as a consensus top-100 prospect in all of baseball.

Duran has a .220 average with 20 extra-base hits including three home runs, 17 RBIs and seven steals in 57 games for Boston. His 28.8% strikeout rate proved to hamper the team on many occasions, as manager Alex Cora has harped on the importance of putting the ball in play.

The other reoccurring issue for Duran was his struggles defensively. Of the 97 outfielders that have logged at least 450 innings, Duran ranked No. 91 with minus-7 defensive runs saved.

The Red Sox will have a chance to win the three-game set with the Rays on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park with Story back on the roster. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.