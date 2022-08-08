One Step Closer: Red Sox Promote Two Popular Prospects To Next Level

NESN Logo Sign In

Two high-profile Boston Red Sox prospects are on the move.

Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham confirmed to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on Monday that Marcelo Mayer and Blaze Jordan have been promoted from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville. SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield first reported the news Monday morning.

Mayer, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, is widely considered the organization’s top prospect. Baseball America on Monday ranked him the No. 13 prospect in the sport.

The 19-year-old shortstop slashed .286/.406/.504 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 66 games (308 plate appearances) with Salem. He’s been red-hot of late, improving significantly since overcoming an early-season wrist injury.

Jordan, a third-round pick in 2020, is the Red Sox’s No. 10 prospect, per Baseball America. He’s known for his immense power and bounced between first base and third base with Salem, slashing .287/.357/.446 with eight homers and 57 RBIs in 95 games (415 plate appearances).

The promotions come less than a week after the MLB trade deadline, before which the Red Sox shuffled some parts at the big league level while adding a couple of prospects in a trade with the Houston Astros involving catcher Christian Vázquez. Boston has struggled since the beginning of July, decreasing the club’s chances of reaching the MLB postseason, but the continued development of Mayer and Jordan, among others, speaks to how much the farm system has improved in recent years.

Neither Mayer nor Jordan is expected to reach the majors in 2022. But both players made it clear between the lines they were ready for the next step in their respective pro careers.