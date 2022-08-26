Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Continues To Be Web-Gem Machine

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story was headlining Double-A Portland’s game Thursday night against the Hartford Yard Goats with the Boston Red Sox second baseman on a rehab assignment.

While Story put together a strong performance, surging Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela stole the show.

Rafaela has been a web-gem machine this summer, making ridiculous grab after insane grab in center field while also making an unbelievable catch as a shortstop.

And Rafaela’s latest sensational snag is right up there with the rest of them. The 21-year-old took off on a full sprint into the left-center field gap before using a full-extension dive to make an amazing catch. The highlight is sure worth not only one look but at least a couple.

Making these unbelievable plays is starting to become routine for the Red Sox’s No. 4 prospect in their farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Rafaela is doing it at the plate as well with the Sea Dogs, batting .279 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs to go along with 12 stolen bases heading into Thursday’s contest.